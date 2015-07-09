Ex-Maker Studios CEO Zappin sees $5 bln valuation for new venture

| July 9
July 9 Two years after his messy departure from
Maker Studios, the YouTube network he co-founded, Internet
entrepreneur Danny Zappin has big plans for his newest venture,
Zealot Networks.
Zappin says he expects the digital media company, which
announced the purchase of viral content website ViralNova on
Thursday, to be worth at least $5 billion in about two years.
The ViralNova deal is valued at about $100 million, a source
close to the matter said.
Zealot, founded in August 2014, helps digital media startups
connect with media companies, brands and advertisers.
With the ViralNova acquisition, Zealot gets a company that
it says averages 100 million monthly users and is on track to
exceed $35 million in revenue in 2015.
Zappin, in an interview with Reuters, said he was aiming to
triple Zealot's revenue run-rate by the end of 2016 from the
current rate of about $100 million.
A round of funding led by British broadcaster ITV Plc
in December valued Zealot at about $100 million, Zealot
said at the time.
That's a long way from $5 billion - a figure Francis
Gaskins, president of IPOpremium.com, called "ridiculous."
"(Zappin) has to acquire a lot of profitable companies and
then grow top line revenue," Gaskins said.
Zealot has experienced steady growth since its launch less
than a year ago, mostly through acquisitions.
The ViralNova purchase is the biggest of about a dozen the
company has made since going on a buying spree in December.
Zealot is in early talks to buy more companies, Zappin said,
but will be focusing more on developing audiences than on doing
deals in the near term.
Zappin said it would take at least two years to get Zealot
ready for an initial public offering.
"We want to build something that's long lasting, that we're
proud of and that we can be a part of for a long time," he said.
Zappin co-founded Maker Studios, one of the largest video
production networks on YouTube, in 2009 but left before its sale
in 2014 to Walt Disney Co in a deal valued at up to $950
million.
Zappin stepped down as Maker's CEO in May 2013, and later
sued the company and its board for breach of contract and
alleging that they had illegally issued shares to themselves and
diluted the common stock for their own financial gain.
The company says the lawsuit is without merit.
Zappin's departure also followed a public feud with Ray
William Johnson, one of Maker's biggest YouTube stars, who put
the spotlight on his past as a convicted felon for drug
possession.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)