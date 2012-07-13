UPDATE 1-Zebra Technologies acquires wristband maker LaserBand

July 13 Zebra Technologies Corp, which
helps organizations keep track of assets and people, said it
acquired privately held LaserBand LLC, a maker of patient
identification wristbands and related products, strengthening
its position in the healthcare industry.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The transaction is expected to immediately add to Zebra's
earnings, it said in a statement.
The acquisition strengthens Zebra's product and patent
portfolio and will help it offer a wider array of services to
hospitals and other healthcare organizations, the company said
in a statement.
"Hospitals are in various stages of adopting the electronic
healthcare record (EHR) protocol. Barcoding and wristband
technology are integral components of EHR," Zebra said in a
statement.
Shares of the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company were
trading flat at $33.80 on the Nasdaq on Friday.