BRIEF-Zehnder Group H1 sales EUR 250.1 million

Aug 11 Zehnder Group AG : * Says H1 sales EUR 250.1 million (an increase of 3 pct on the first half of

2013) * Says H1 net income EUR 9.5 mln versus EUR 0.1 million year ago * For full-year 2014 is anticipating slight decrease in sales in radiators and moderate growth in ventilation for Europe * Says expects full-year sales on a par with those of 2013 and a slight improvement in operating profit