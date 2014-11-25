BRIEF-Zeltia SA's soft tissue sarcoma drug submitted to U.S. FDA

Nov 25 Zeltia SA :

* Said on Monday Janssen Research & Development LLC submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) for Yondelis to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma (STS)

* Janssen has the rights to develop and sell Yondelis globally except in Europe and Japan

