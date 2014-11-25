版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 25日 星期二 15:40 BJT

BRIEF-Zeltia SA's soft tissue sarcoma drug submitted to U.S. FDA

Nov 25 Zeltia SA :

* Said on Monday Janssen Research & Development LLC submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) for Yondelis to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma (STS)

* Janssen has the rights to develop and sell Yondelis globally except in Europe and Japan

Source text: bit.ly/11Sy5GR

Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐