UPDATE 3-Zeltiq's debut blows life into US IPO market

* Zeltiq shares jump as much as 26 pct
* Co could see profit in near future - analyst
* Zeltiq, Ubiquiti successes to draw back investors into IPO
mkt
(Updates with stock closing price)
By Brenton Cordeiro
Oct 19 Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc , which
developed a procedure called "CoolSculpting" that helps people
get rid of "love handles," saw its shares rise as much as 26
percent in their market debut, indicating investors may be
returning to the U.S. IPO market.
Zeltiq -- the second company to go public in the United
States in recent weeks -- priced its IPO at $13 a share, below
the previously expected range of $14-$16 apiece.
"It's a very good sign for the IPO market," said David
Menlow, president of IPOfinancial.com. "All the pieces are in
place to make this market work."
Last week, wireless equipment maker Ubiquiti Networks
-- the first company to get listed in the United States
since August -- priced its IPO at the low end of the anticipated
range, but had a strong market debut.
Europe's debt crisis and a weak domestic economic recovery
had made it difficult to price new issues, with many companies
opting to delay their IPOs until there is less volatility.
The success of Ubiquiti and Zeltiq IPOs may draw a few
people back in the market, said Francis Gaskins, an analyst with
IPOdesktop.com.
Ubiquiti's shares have gained about 9 percent since going
public.
Zeltiq has developed a proprietary technology that
eliminates body fat by cooling it, and says that "CoolSculpting"
is a non-invasive technique that could be an alternative for
people who can't get rid of fat by dieting or exercising.
Zeltiq is yet to post a profit, but boasts of having
installed 629 CoolSculpting Systems worldwide, and sold 134,000
procedures to physicians as of June 30.
"Even though Zeltiq has always been unprofitable, their
current growth trajectory suggests they are close to breakeven,
and will be profitable in the near future," Gaskins said.
Zeltiq's revenue has been growing steadily, while its net
loss has been consistently shrinking. For the latest quarter, it
reported a net loss of $559,000 on revenue of $17.4 million.
Zeltiq and its owners sold 7 million shares at $13 apiece,
raising $91 million.
JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, William Blair and Canaccord Genuity
were the lead underwriters of the Zeltiq IPO.
Zeltiq shares, which had touched a high of $16.34 earlier on
Wednesday, closed at $15.50 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; additional
reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Maju Samuel)