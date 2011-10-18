UPDATE 2-Zeltiq IPO prices below range -underwriter

* Prices at $13 vs $14-$16 range -underwriter

Oct 18 Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc, which has developed a technology to help patients get rid of "love handles," priced shares in its initial public offering below the expected range on Tuesday, according to an underwriter.

The company and its owners sold 7 million shares for $13 each, raising $91 million. They had planned to sell shares at $14 to $16 each.

Zeltiq has developed a proprietary technology that eliminates body fat by cooling it. The company says the technique, "CoolSculpting," is an alternative for people who can't get rid of fat by dieting or exercising.

The procedure is non-invasive and is approved for use on "love handles," the fat between the ribs and hips. However, it does not do much for patients who are obese and who have large areas of body fat as opposed to fat bulges, the company said.

Zeltiq has never been profitable but received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September 2010. As of June 30, Zeltiq had installed 629 CoolSculpting Systems worldwide, and sold 134,000 procedures to physicians.

In the six months ended June 30, the Pleasanton, California-based company recorded a net loss to common stockholders of $4.5 million on revenue of $31.6 million. Revenue increased almost five-fold compared with the year-earlier period while net losses were more than halved.

Zeltiq said it plans to use its share of the IPO proceeds for milestone payments due to the parent company of the Massachusetts General Hospital, and for general corporate purposes, including funding the commercialization of CoolSculpting.

Zeltiq is the second company to go public in the United States after a two-month drought in new listings triggered by Europe's debt crisis and a weak U.S. economic recovery.

Underwriters on the Zeltiq IPO were led by JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs & Co, William Blair & Co and Canaccord Genuity. The shares are expected to trade on Nasdaq on Wednesday under the symbol "ZLTQ". (Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)