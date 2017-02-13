UPDATE 4-Allergan to buy fat-fighter Zeltiq Aesthetics for $2.48 bln

* Deal expected to close in second half of 2017
Feb 13 Botox maker Allergan Plc <AGN.N,> agreed
to pay $2.48 billion in cash for Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc,
adding a system that it says helps people slim down by freezing
fat away to the company's line-up of aesthetic products.
Allergan said it would benefit from the cross-selling
opportunities for consumers of Zeltiq's CoolSculpting System,
which uses cooling to kill fat cells, as well as customers of
its own facial injectible products.
"Demand for both procedures is high and this is similar to
pouring more gas on the fire," Allergan Chief Commercial Officer
Bill Meury said on a call with investors.
The Botox maker agreed to pay $56.50 per Zeltiq share, or a
premium of 14.4 percent to the company's Friday close.
Zeltiq's shares rose 12.8 percent to $55.72 in
midday trading on Monday.
Zeltiq's process was created after two scientists at Harvard
University noticed that some children who ate popsicles got
dimples in their cheeks, according to Zeltiq's website. They
discovered that the popsicles were eliminating small pockets of
fat cells.
Insurers do not cover Zeltiq's CoolSculpting System, meaning
the bulk of the company's more than $350 million in 2016 sales
was paid directly by consumers. Allergan said it has been
targeting so-called "cash-pay" businesses, which is a model it
uses for some of its Botox sales and other aesthetic offerings.
CoolSculpting is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
Dublin-based Allergan, led by its Chief Executive Brent
Saunders, has struck a number of deals since its $160 billion
merger with Pfizer Inc collapsed in April. Those have
included its $2.9 billion purchase of regenerative medecine
business LifeCell Corp and the $1.5 billion acquisition of
biotech company Vitae Pharmaceuticals.
Earlier this month, Saunders set lofty expectations for its
injection Kybella - used to diminish fat under the chin, leaving
surrounding tissue largely unaffected - for 2017, and expressed
an interest in continued deal making.
In the three months ended Dec. 31, total medical aesthetic
product sales accounted for 28 percent of Allergan's net
revenue.
Allergan, which estimates that body contouring is a $4
billion market, said the transaction is expected to close in the
second half of 2017.
Shares of Allergan rose $1.27, or 0.5 percent, to $247.63 in
midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Moelis & Co is Allergan's financial adviser, while Debevoise
& Plimpton LLP serve as legal counsel. Guggenheim Securities is
Zeltiq's financial adviser, while Cooley LLP will provide legal
advice.
