Zenefits raises $500 million, joins billion-dollar startup club

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 6 Human-resources software
company Zenefits said it had raised $500 million in venture
funding, giving it a valuation of $4.5 billion and confirming a
drop in appetite among venture-backed companies for initial
public offerings.
Zenefits was founded just two years ago, making its
trajectory to the "Unicorn Club" of start-ups valued at $1
billion or more impressively quick, even by Silicon Valley
standards. It had annual recurring revenue of $20 million by
late last year.
Once companies reach that stage, founders say, some of their
biggest expenses lie in sales and marketing as they attempt to
expand into new markets and outdo competition. Zenefits is no
exception, a spokesman said, earmarking much of the new funding
for those areas as it seeks to sustain its rapid pace of growth.
Zenefits' core services are free, and it makes money by
collecting fees from insurance companies when it refers its
clients for health insurance and other products. The startup
hopes the new funding will help propel it to annual recurring
revenue of $100 million by January 2016, the spokesman said.
Where human-resources software peer Workday targets
larger businesses, Zenefits has been going after small and
medium-sized firms. It says it now has 10,000 customers and has
diversified beyond the technology industry, which in its first
year constituted four-fifths of its customer base.
Fidelity Management and Research Company and TPG Growth led
the latest funding round. Other new investors were Founders
Fund, Khosla Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, and Ashton
Kutcher and Guy Oseary's Sound Ventures, joining previous
investors Andreessen Horowitz, Institutional Venture Partners,
and actor Jared Leto.
Zenefits is now the start-up Andreessen Horowitz has
invested the most cash in, a spokeswoman for the investment firm
said.
The $4.5 billion valuation factors in the $500 million from
the latest round.
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)