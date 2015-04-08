版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 8日 星期三 20:16 BJT

Cleaning products maker Zep to be taken private

April 8 Zep Inc, a maker of maintenance and cleaning chemicals, agreed to be taken private by New Mountain Capital for about $692 million, including debt.

The private equity firm's offer of $20.05 per share represents a 17 percent premium to Zep's Tuesday close. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐