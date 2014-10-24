Germany's ZF eyes two bond issues in H1 2015- Boersen-Zeitung

FRANKFURT Oct 24 German car parts maker ZF
Friedrichshafen plans to issue two bonds in the first
half of 2015 to refinance loans it took on for its $13.5 billion
takeover of U.S.-based TRW Automotive Holdings, its
finance chief told a newspaper.
ZF agreed to buy TRW in an all-cash deal last month,
creating a major global supplier with combined annual sales of
more than $40 billion. At the time, it received a bridge loan
from Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to pay for the deal.
"We want to issue a euro bond, probably in the first quarter
of 2015. The volume should be between 2 billion and 3 billion
euros ($2.5-3.8 billion)," Konstantin Sauer was quoted as saying
in an interview published in German daily Boersen-Zeitung on
Friday.
In the second quarter, ZF will then issue a U.S.-dollar
denominated bond, he said. It will determine its volume based on
the market environment early next year.
The bonds are to have maturities between three and seven
years, Sauer said. He said he expected to be able to obtain an
investment grade credit rating, a precondition for the bond
issues, relatively quickly.
($1 = 0.7902 euro)
