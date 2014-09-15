UPDATE 2-Bosch to buy remaining stake in ZF's steering unit

* Bosch agrees to buy out steering systems joint venture
with ZF
* Bosch, ZF decline to disclose financial terms
* Steering systems divestment paves way for broader deal
with TRW
(Adds CEO comments on timing of the deal)
By Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT, Sept 15 German car parts maker ZF
Friedrichshafen agreed to sell its steering systems
business to Robert Bosch, a deal that paves the way
for ZF to buy U.S.-based TRW Automotive Holdings Corp..
Bosch on Monday said it increased its stake in ZF
Lenksysteme Gmbh to 100 percent from 50 percent, declining to
disclose financial terms of the deal. ZF Lenksysteme (ZFLS) has
approximately 4.1 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in sales.
Wolf-Henning Scheider, head of Bosch's auto division, said
ZF Lenksysteme complemented Bosch's other businesses. "Until now
we knew how to step on the gas and how to brake. Now we can also
steer," he told journalists on a conference call.
Bosch signalled it had no objections to helping rival ZF
clear antitrust hurdles to pursue a bigger deal with United
States based rival TRW.
If completed, the ZF-TRW merger would create one of the
world's largest automotive suppliers with combined annual
revenue exceeding $40 billion.
"ZF is also a large customer of ours," Bosch Chief Executive
Volksmar Denner said when asked why Bosch was potentially
helping a major competitor bulk up.
Bosch hopes to complete the transaction by early 2015,
pending regulatory approval, Denner said. It plans to fully
integrate the steering business into its automotive division,
keeping all 13,000 staff.
TRW, based in Livonia, Michigan, makes airbags, electronics,
and braking and steering equipment for cars globally and sells
to nearly all major automakers including Ford Motor Co and
General Motors Co.
In early July, ZF said it was in early stage talks to
acquire U.S.-based TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.
ZF stopped short on Monday of confirming the deal was a
prerequisite to a broader combination with TRW.
Talks are now at an advanced stage in a takeover valuing TRW
at nearly $12 billion, according to people familiar with the
matter.
ZF, which already helps carmakers develop hybrid-powered
drivetrains - which connects the engine to the wheels - decided
to start talks with TRW after an analysis of which skillsets
they wanted to acquire between now and 2025.
(1 US dollar = 0.7718 euro)
