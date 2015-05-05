UPDATE 1-U.S. allows merger of ZF Friedrichshafen, TRW with divestitures

(Adds details divestitures demanded, background on deal)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON May 5 German car parts maker ZF
Friedrichshafen AG won U.S. antitrust approval for its
$13.5 billion takeover of TRW Automotive Holdings Corp
on condition that certain TRW assets are sold, the Federal Trade
Commission said on Tuesday.
The companies won approval from Europe for their deal in
March.
ZF and TRW are two of the three companies in North America
that make tie rods, which connect a car's wheels with the
steering mechanism, the FTC said. To win antitrust approval for
the transaction, the companies agreed to sell Michigan-based
TRW's linkage and suspension business in North America and
Europe.
The deal, which was announced in September, has been viewed
as a way for ZF to bulk up and expand into the potentially
lucrative self-driving car market.
Self-driving cars and the technology to develop them have
also attracted interest from Silicon Valley companies such as
Google and Apple, pitting them against traditional carmakers.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Eric Beech and Peter
Cooney)