18 小时内
Germany's ZF recently held takeover talks with Wabco -WSJ
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的"度"至关重要
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的"度"至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 晚上7点16分 / 18 小时内

Germany's ZF recently held takeover talks with Wabco -WSJ

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - German engineering company and auto supplier ZF Friedrichshafen was recently in advanced takeover talks with U.S. commercial vehicle parts supplier Wabco Holdings before they broke down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The talks collapsed after due diligence because of resistance from ZF's board, the newspaper said. ZF declined comment.

Wabco disclosed earlier this month when it released second-quarter earnings that it had received a takeover offer from an unnamed party, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The U.S. company's quarterly operating margin was hurt by "extraordinary professional fees" related to the bid, the newspaper said, citing a securities filing.

It is unclear whether the German firm could return with another bid, the newspaper said, adding it is possible that Wabco could draw another suitor.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Edward Taylor; Editing by Adrian Croft

