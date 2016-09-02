ZF Friedrichshafen prepares sale of unit to pay down debt - sources

| FRANKFURT, Sept 2
FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Germany's third-largest car
parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen is preparing to sell its
Body Control Systems unit in a potential $1 billion deal as it
continues to shed non-core units following the takeover of TRW,
people familiar with the matter said.
ZF has asked banks to pitch for roles in the potential sale
and is likely to mandate advisors later this month, the people
added.
The Body Control Systems unit makes electronic parts for the
vehicle command and control such as switches, heating and air
conditioning controls and displays, integrated electronic centre
panels and modular steering column controls.
The unit has annual earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, and amortisation of about $120 million and
prospective buyers are likely to value it at about 8 times that,
or up to $1 billion, the sources said.
Privately held ZF Friedrichshafen declined to comment.
ZF acquired U.S.-based TRW in 2015 for $12.4 billion,
financing the takeover mainly with debt, and lifting its
borrowings to a current total of 19 billion euros.
ZF, which expects annual sales of about 35 billion euros
($39 billion) this year, has since divested smaller units such
as its Engineered Fasteners and Components, which it sold to
Illinois Tools Works for $450 million earlier this year.
At the same time, ZF remains acquisitive and earlier this
year launched a $515 million takeover offer for Sweden's Haldex
.
