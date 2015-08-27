Auto parts maker ZF says TRW integration on track, sees stable profits

FRANKFURT Aug 27 German auto parts supplier ZF
Friedrichshafen said the integration of rival TRW
is progressing well and it expected full-year sales
and profits to remain stable, undeterred by a slowing Chinese
economy.
"China is taking a breather after years of rapid growth,"
Chief Financial Officer Konstantin Sauer said on a call with
journalists. "It is a temporary weakness which causes some
insecurity."
Despite the China market rout, the maker of automatic
gearboxes and other equipment expects sales of between 29
billion and 30 billion euros ($32.7 billion-$33.8 billion), and
an operating profit margin of around 5 percent.
Unlisted ZF released first-half results for the first time
in its history.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased to 857
million euros, up from 454 million euros in the same period a
year earlier, rising mainly thanks to a one-off gain made from
the sale of ZF Lenksysteme to Bosch.
Excluding special items, EBIT remained at prior-year level,
ZF said.
The acquisition of TRW in May for $12.4 billion, is "making
good progress," Sauer said, explaining that it will take between
three and five years to integrate the auto supplier.
ZF has now replaced a temporary bridge loan to fund the
acquisition with 5.4 billion euros worth of bonds, Sauer said.
No further debt issuance or other capital markets measures
are planned, Sauer said, explaining that the company's existing
cash flows were sufficient to help pay down debt.
($1 = 0.8864 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Keith Weir)