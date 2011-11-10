UPDATE 2-Zurich Financial Q3 profit helped by hedging gains

* Q3 2011 net profit rises 64 pct vs year earlier

* Sees 2011 becoming worst catastrophe year since 2005

* Says "managing" its exposure to Italian government debt

(Recasts, adds details)

ZURICH, Nov 10 Zurich Financial's ZURN.VX net profit exceeded expectations in the third quarter, helped by large hedging gains, and the insurer said it was managing its exposure to Italian state debt.

Net profit rose 64 percent to $1.239 billion in the third quarter, compared with $756 million a year earlier, and beating a Reuters poll for $741 million. [ID:nL6E7M93VY]

Zurich hedges its exposure to low interest rates in Germany and U.K. equities, Chief Financial Officer Pierre Wauthier said, and derivative gains of about $700 million contributed to the third-quarter result.

During the quarter, Zurich reduced its exposure to Italian sovereign debt to $5.7 billion from about $8 billion at the end of the second quarter.

"We're managing the situation carefully," Wauthier said when asked whether Zurich planned further cuts to its Italian bond holdings.

Borrowing costs for Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy, have soared to near unsustainable levels, spurring fears of a break up of the currency bloc. [ID:nL6E7M96E9]

Shares in Zurich Financial were up 1 percent at 0917 GMT, compared with a 0.3 percent rise in the sector index .SXIP.

Despite the strong rise in net profit, Zurich said efforts to improve its underwriting margins were dented by the frequency and severity of natural disasters in the first nine months of the year, including the New Zealand earthquake.

That is set to make 2011 the worst catastrophe year since 2005, when Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, it said.

In general insurance, Zurich's biggest segment, the combined ratio -- a measure of underwriting profitability -- worsened to 98.8 percent for the first nine months of the year.

In the third quarter, Zurich saw a charge of $105 million for Hurricane Irene in the United States. It was as yet too early to estimate the claims from flooding in Italy and Thailand, Wauthier said. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Mike Nesbit)