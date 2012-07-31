路透中文新闻代码指南****

常用新闻属性代码 路透中文新闻 CLN (Chinese Language News) 中文新闻(含第三方消息) LZH (All Chinese Language News, including Third Party News) 要闻 CNEWS (Chinese Breaking News) 路透调查 CPOLL (Chinese POLL) 路透专访 CINTER (Chinese INTERVIEW) 焦点,特写等深度分析稿 CDEPTH (Chinese in-Depth FOCUS, FEATURE, ANALYSIS) 专栏,热点透视 COLUMN/CN (CHINESE COLUMN, BREAKING VIEWS) 快速分析 CINSTA (Chinese INSTANT VIEW) 其他机构评论分析稿 COPINI (Chinese Commentaries / Columns Provided by Third parties) 背景资料库 CFACT ECONOMIC 企业破产 BKRT (Bankruptcy Proceedings) 中央银行 CEN (Central Banks) 经济指标 ECI (Economic Indicators) 交易所相关新闻 EXCA (Exchange Activities) 市场解析 INSI (Technical Analysis) 利率 INT (Interest Rates) 就业市场相关新闻 JOB (Labor; Employment; Unemployment) 总体经济 MCE (Macro-Economics) 公司管理议题 MNGISS (Management Issues) 财政与货币政策决策者谈话PLCY (Fiscal & Monetary Policy) 预告报导 PRE (Preview; Curtain-raisers; Earnings Poll) 资讯揭露,公告 REG (Disclosure to REgulators) 法规相关议题 REGS (Regulatory Issues) 税赋 TAX (Governmental & Local Taxation Issues) 国际贸易 TRD (International Trade Issues) 采购经理人指数 PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) 日本央行 BOJ (Bank of Japan) 欧洲央行 ECB (European Central Bank) 美国联邦储备理事会 FED (Federal Reserve Board) 美国行政机构 AGN (US Agencies) 美国地方政府机构 MUNI (Municipal News) 美国政府相关消息 WASH (US Government News) MONEY/FOREX/DBT 债信评等 AAA (Rating News) 有资产担保的证券 ABS (Asset-Backed Debt) 银行业务 BNK (Banking Industry) 债券市场报导 DBT (Debt Markets) 衍生性金融商品 DRV (Derivatives) 与股票相关债券 EQB (Equity-Linked Bonds) 欧元计价债券 EUB (Eurobonds) 欧元相关新闻 EUR (Euro) 外汇市场报导 FRX (Forex Markets) 政府债券 GVD (Government / Sovereign Debt) 垃圾债券 HYD (High-Yield Debt / Junk, 债信评级BBB-以下者) 投资级别的债券 IGD (Investment-Grade Debt, 债信评级BBB-或以上者) 银行贷款业务 LOA (Loans) 货币市场报导 MMT (Money Markets) 抵押债务 MTG (Mortgage-Backed Debt) 短期利率 STIR (Short-Term Interest Rates) 美国公司债 USC (US Corporate Bonds) EQUITIES 配息配利 DIV (Dividend) 基金 FUND (Fund Industry) 避险(对冲)基金 HEDGE (Hedge Fund Industry) 热门股票 HOT (Hot Stocks) 个人金融投资 INV (Personal Finance Investing) 初次公开发行 IPO (Initial Public Offerings) 新股/债发行 ISU (New Issues) 合并收购 MRG (Mergers & Acquisitions / Changes of Ownership) 私人直接投资基金 PVE (Private Equity) 经纪商研究报告 RCH (Broker Research & Recommendations) 公司业绩报告 RES (Corporate Results) 公司业绩预测 RESF (Corporate Results Forecasts) 证券市场报导 STX (Stock Markets) COMMODITIES, METALS & ENERGY 棉花 COT (Cotton & Silk) 原油市场报导 CRU (Crude Oil) 贵金属 GOL (Gold & Precious Metals) 谷物 GRA (Grains) 油粕和饲料 MEAL (Meals & Feeds) 基本金属(有色、非贵金属)MET (Non-Ferrous Metal) 北海原油 NSEA (North Sea Oil) 油籽及食用油 OILS (Oilseeds & Edible oil) 塑胶石化 PLAS (Petrochemicals & Plastics) 原油炼制油品 PROD (Refined Oil Products) 橡胶 RUB (Rubber) 糖类 SUG (Sugar) 美国农业部 USDA INDUSTRIES 广告业 ADV (Advertising) 太空 AER (Aerospace) 航空业 AIR (Air Transport) 家电业 APL (Electrical Appliances) 汽车业 AUT (Automobiles & Automotive Equipment) 烟酒业 BEV (Beverages & Tobacco) 建材业 BLD (Building Materials) 银行业 BNK (Banking) 生物科技 BIOT (Biotechnology) 商业及公共服务业 BUS (Business / Public Service) 化工业 CHE (Chemicals) 营建业 CON (Construction & Property) 资讯处理 DPR (Data Processing & Reproduction) 制药业 DRU (Pharmaceuticals; Health; Personal Care) 电子/电机业 ELC (Electrical; Electronics; Telecommunications Equipment) 水电、公用事业 ELG (Utilities - Gas / Electricity) 电子零件/半导体 ELI (Electronic Components, Semiconductor, chips) 能源设备 ENQ (Energy Equipment) 能源业 ENR (Energy & Resources) 金融服务业 FIN (Financial & Business Services) 食品业 FOD (Food) 电动游戏产业 GSFT (Game Software) 电脑硬件(硬体) HDWR (Hardware) 工业用组件 IND (Industrial Components) 保险业 INS (Insurance) 旅游与休闲 LEI (Tourism & Leisure) 畜牧 LIV (Livestock) 金属制品/工程 MAC (Metal Goods & Engineering) 矿业 MIN (Mining) 多元化企业 MUL (Multi-Industry) 天然气 NGS (Natural Gas) 传媒 PUB (Broadcasting; Publishing; Media) 不动产市场 REA (Real Estate) 体育休闲产品 REC (Recreational & Sports Goods) 零售业 RET (Retail) 铁、公路 RRL (Road and Rail) 电脑软件(软体) SFWR (Software) 运输业 SHP (Shipping) 钢铁类 STL (Iron & Steel) 电视传播产业 TBCS (Television Broadcasting) 电信业 TEL (Telecommunication Services) 纺织业 TEX (Textiles & Clothing) 林业及木材 TIM (Forestry & Timber) 批发业 WHO (Wholesale) 网路相关消息 WWW (Internet / World Wide Web) GENERAL 报纸摘要 PRESS (Press Digests) 行事历 DIARY (Diaries) 重要新闻快速浏览 TOP (Top News) 路透资料视窗 INFO (Information for Client) 路透峰会 RSUM (Reuters Summits) 政府/民间援助 AID (Private/ Government Aid) 炸弹袭击事件 BOMB (Bombs) 集体诉讼 CLASS (Class Actions) 犯罪