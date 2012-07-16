版本:
中国
货币新闻 | 2012年 7月 16日 星期一 09:07 BJT

《美国上市公司业绩公布日程表》--7月16日-7月23日

汤森路透7月13日电---以下为标准普尔500企业中将于7月16日-7月23日公布业绩报告的公司.每股盈余(EPS)单位为美元.

GMT时间 业绩季度及公司名称 代码 预估 预估值 上年同期

EPS 数目 EPS

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7/16 BMO Q2 2012 花旗集团(Citigroup Inc.) (C) 0.89 14 1.09

7/16 AMC Q4 2012 Cintas Corp. (CTAS.O) 0.60 14 0.49

7/16 BMO Q2 2012 Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) 0.52 9 0.58

7/17 BMO Q2 2012 Comerica Incorporated (CMA) 0.62 34 0.53

7/17 AMC Q2 2012 CSX Corp., Inc. CSX 0.47 26 0.46

7/17 AMC Q2 2012 FIS (FIS) 0.60 11 0.55

7/17 BMO Q1 2013 Forest Laboratories, Inc. FRX 0.27 24 1.04

7/17 BMO Q2 2012 高盛公司(Goldman Sachs) (GS) 1.15 14 1.85

7/17 BMO Q2 2012 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) 0.13 7 0.09

7/17 Q2 2012 英特尔(Intel Corp.) (INTC.O) 0.52 44 0.54

7/17 BMO Q2 2012 强生(Johnson & Johnson) (JNJ) 1.29 20 1.28

7/17 BMO Q2 2012 可口可乐(The Coca-Cola Company) (KO) 1.19 14 1.17

7/17 BMO Q2 2012 美泰尔(Mattel) (MAT.O) 0.21 15 0.23

7/17 BMO Q4 2012 The Mosaic Company (MOS) 1.16 17 1.52

7/17 BMO Q2 2012 M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) 1.68 24 2.42

7/17 Q2 2012 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 1.02 18 0.96

7/17 BMO Q2 2012 道富银行(State Street Corp.) (STT) 0.98 20 0.96

7/17 Q2 2012 雅虎(Yahoo, Inc.) (YHOO.O) 0.23 21 0.18

7/18 BMO Q2 2012 雅培制药(Abbott) (ABT) 1.21 18 1.12

7/18 BMO Q2 2012 Amphenol (APH) 0.84 12 0.79

7/18 AMC Q2 2012 美国运通(American Express Company)(AXP) 1.09 24 1.07

7/18 11:00 Q2 2012 美国银行(Bank of America Corp.) (BAC) 0.15 25 -0.90

7/18 10:30 Q2 2012 纽约梅隆银行(BNY Mellon) (BK) 0.53 20 0.59

7/18 BMO Q2 2012 贝莱德(BlackRock, Inc.) (BLK) 3.07 18 3.00

7/18 11:00 Q2 2012 Dover Corp. (DOV) 1.15 14 1.31

7/18 AMC Q2 2012 eBay (EBAY.O) 0.55 31 0.48

7/18 20:00 Q3 2012 F5 Networks (FFIV.O) 1.14 39 0.97

7/18 BMO Q2 2012 霍尼韦尔(Honeywell) (HON) 1.12 20 1.02

7/18 AMC Q2 2012 国际商业机器(IBM)公司 (IBM) 3.43 22 3.09

7/18 AMC Q2 2012 Noble Corp. (NE) 0.59 29 0.17

7/18 Q2 2012 Northern Trust (NTRS.O) 0.75 22 0.70

7/18 BMO Q2 2012 The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) 1.15 28 1.67

7/18 AMC Q3 2012 高通(Qualcomm Inc) (QCOM.O) 0.86 34 0.73

7/18 AMC Q2 2012 SLM Corp. (SLM.O) 0.54 7 0.48

7/18 Q2 2012 St. Jude Medical, Inc. STJ 0.87 24 0.85

7/18 BMO Q2 2012 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 1.53 14 1.46

7/18 20:00 Q2 2012 Stryker Corp (SYK) 0.99 28 0.90

7/18 BMO Q2 2012 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 0.69 32 0.60

7/18 Q1 2013 Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX.O) 0.45 28 0.56

7/18 AMC Q2 2012 百胜集团(Yum! Brands, Inc.) (YUM) 0.70 21 0.56

7/19 AMC Q2 2012 超微半导体(Advanced Micro Devices)AMD 0.07 30 0.09

7/19 Q2 2012 AutoNation (AN) 0.59 13 0.49

7/19 BMO Q2 2012 Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 1.11 17 1.07

7/19 BMO Q2 2012 BB&T Corp. (BBT) 0.70 35 0.44

7/19 AMC Q2 2012 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) 2.30 25 1.64

7/19 AMC Q2 2012 Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) 1.34 18 1.97

7/19 BMO Q2 2012 Quest Diagnostics (DGX) 1.17 21 1.12

7/19 10:00 Q2 2012 Danaher (DHR) 0.81 17 0.69

7/19 Q2 2012 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) 0.89 30 1.92

7/19 AMC Q2 2012 E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O) 0.11 16 0.16

7/19 BMO Q2 2012 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc(FCX) 0.81 20 1.49

7/19 BMO Q2 2012 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O) 0.35 31 0.35

7/19 AMC Q2 2012 谷歌(Google) (GOOG.O) 10.05 30 8.74

7/19 Q2 2012 Genuine Parts (GPC) 1.08 8 0.96

7/19 BMO Q2 2012 Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN.O) 0.15 24 0.16

7/19 Q2 2012 Intuitive Surgical (ISRG.O) 3.53 15 2.91

7/19 BMO Q2 2012 KeyCorp (KEY) 0.18 28 0.25

7/19 BMO Q2 2012 Southwest Airlines (LUV) 0.32 17 0.15

7/19 BMO Q2 2012 摩根士丹利(Morgan Stanley) (MS) 0.40 20 -0.38

7/19 AMC Q4 2012 微软(Microsoft) (MSFT.O) 0.62 25 0.69

7/19 Q2 2012 Nucor Corp. (NUE) 0.48 19 0.94

7/19 AMC Q2 2012 People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT.O) 0.19 18 0.15

7/19 BMO Q2 2012 菲利普莫里斯(Philip Morris) (PM) 1.34 12 1.34

7/19 BMO Q2 2012 PPG Industries (PPG) 2.36 17 2.12

7/19 BMO Q2 2012 Sherwin-Williams (SHW) 2.12 17 1.66

7/19 BMO Q2 2012 Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 1.20 3 1.14

7/19 AMC Q2 2012 SanDisk Corp. SNDK.O 0.19 22 1.14

7/19 BMO Q2 2012 Safeway Inc. SWY 0.49 18 0.41

7/19 Q2 2012 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 1.42 26 -0.91

7/19 BMO Q2 2012 德事隆(Textron Inc.) (TXT) 0.44 15 0.29

7/19 BMO Q2 2012 UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 1.19 21 1.16

7/19 BMO Q2 2012 Union Pacific (UNP) 1.96 26 1.59

7/19 BMO Q2 2012 VF CORP (VFC) 0.95 20 1.17

7/19 Q2 2012 Verizon (VZ) 0.64 32 0.57

7/20 Q2 2012 American Electric Power (AEP) 0.71 9 0.73

7/20 BMO Q2 2012 Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI) 0.77 26 0.93

7/20 BMO Q2 2012 First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) -0.49 23 0.08

7/20 Q2 2012 通用电气(奇异,GE) (GE) 0.37 12 0.34

7/20 11:00 Q2 2012 Ingersoll-Rand Co. Ltd. (IR) 0.91 22 0.88

7/20 BMO Q2 2012 斯伦贝谢(Schlumberger) (SLB) 1.00 28 0.87

更多 货币新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐