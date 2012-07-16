《美国上市公司业绩公布日程表》--7月16日-7月23日

汤森路透7月13日电---以下为标准普尔500企业中将于7月16日-7月23日公布业绩报告的公司.每股盈余(EPS)单位为美元.
GMT时间 业绩季度及公司名称 代码 预估 预估值 上年同期
EPS 数目 EPS
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7/16 BMO Q2 2012 花旗集团(Citigroup Inc.) (C) 0.89 14 1.09
7/16 AMC Q4 2012 Cintas Corp. (CTAS.O) 0.60 14 0.49
7/16 BMO Q2 2012 Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) 0.52 9 0.58
7/17 BMO Q2 2012 Comerica Incorporated (CMA) 0.62 34 0.53
7/17 AMC Q2 2012 CSX Corp., Inc. CSX 0.47 26 0.46
7/17 AMC Q2 2012 FIS (FIS) 0.60 11 0.55
7/17 BMO Q1 2013 Forest Laboratories, Inc. FRX 0.27 24 1.04
7/17 BMO Q2 2012 高盛公司(Goldman Sachs) (GS) 1.15 14 1.85
7/17 BMO Q2 2012 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) 0.13 7 0.09
7/17 Q2 2012 英特尔(Intel Corp.) (INTC.O) 0.52 44 0.54
7/17 BMO Q2 2012 强生(Johnson & Johnson) (JNJ) 1.29 20 1.28
7/17 BMO Q2 2012 可口可乐(The Coca-Cola Company) (KO) 1.19 14 1.17
7/17 BMO Q2 2012 美泰尔(Mattel) (MAT.O) 0.21 15 0.23
7/17 BMO Q4 2012 The Mosaic Company (MOS) 1.16 17 1.52
7/17 BMO Q2 2012 M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) 1.68 24 2.42
7/17 Q2 2012 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 1.02 18 0.96
7/17 BMO Q2 2012 道富银行(State Street Corp.) (STT) 0.98 20 0.96
7/17 Q2 2012 雅虎(Yahoo, Inc.) (YHOO.O) 0.23 21 0.18
7/18 BMO Q2 2012 雅培制药(Abbott) (ABT) 1.21 18 1.12
7/18 BMO Q2 2012 Amphenol (APH) 0.84 12 0.79
7/18 AMC Q2 2012 美国运通(American Express Company)(AXP) 1.09 24 1.07
7/18 11:00 Q2 2012 美国银行(Bank of America Corp.) (BAC) 0.15 25 -0.90
7/18 10:30 Q2 2012 纽约梅隆银行(BNY Mellon) (BK) 0.53 20 0.59
7/18 BMO Q2 2012 贝莱德(BlackRock, Inc.) (BLK) 3.07 18 3.00
7/18 11:00 Q2 2012 Dover Corp. (DOV) 1.15 14 1.31
7/18 AMC Q2 2012 eBay (EBAY.O) 0.55 31 0.48
7/18 20:00 Q3 2012 F5 Networks (FFIV.O) 1.14 39 0.97
7/18 BMO Q2 2012 霍尼韦尔(Honeywell) (HON) 1.12 20 1.02
7/18 AMC Q2 2012 国际商业机器(IBM)公司 (IBM) 3.43 22 3.09
7/18 AMC Q2 2012 Noble Corp. (NE) 0.59 29 0.17
7/18 Q2 2012 Northern Trust (NTRS.O) 0.75 22 0.70
7/18 BMO Q2 2012 The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) 1.15 28 1.67
7/18 AMC Q3 2012 高通(Qualcomm Inc) (QCOM.O) 0.86 34 0.73
7/18 AMC Q2 2012 SLM Corp. (SLM.O) 0.54 7 0.48
7/18 Q2 2012 St. Jude Medical, Inc. STJ 0.87 24 0.85
7/18 BMO Q2 2012 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 1.53 14 1.46
7/18 20:00 Q2 2012 Stryker Corp (SYK) 0.99 28 0.90
7/18 BMO Q2 2012 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 0.69 32 0.60
7/18 Q1 2013 Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX.O) 0.45 28 0.56
7/18 AMC Q2 2012 百胜集团(Yum! Brands, Inc.) (YUM) 0.70 21 0.56
7/19 AMC Q2 2012 超微半导体(Advanced Micro Devices)AMD 0.07 30 0.09
7/19 Q2 2012 AutoNation (AN) 0.59 13 0.49
7/19 BMO Q2 2012 Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 1.11 17 1.07
7/19 BMO Q2 2012 BB&T Corp. (BBT) 0.70 35 0.44
7/19 AMC Q2 2012 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) 2.30 25 1.64
7/19 AMC Q2 2012 Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) 1.34 18 1.97
7/19 BMO Q2 2012 Quest Diagnostics (DGX) 1.17 21 1.12
7/19 10:00 Q2 2012 Danaher (DHR) 0.81 17 0.69
7/19 Q2 2012 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) 0.89 30 1.92
7/19 AMC Q2 2012 E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O) 0.11 16 0.16
7/19 BMO Q2 2012 Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc(FCX) 0.81 20 1.49
7/19 BMO Q2 2012 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O) 0.35 31 0.35
7/19 AMC Q2 2012 谷歌(Google) (GOOG.O) 10.05 30 8.74
7/19 Q2 2012 Genuine Parts (GPC) 1.08 8 0.96
7/19 BMO Q2 2012 Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN.O) 0.15 24 0.16
7/19 Q2 2012 Intuitive Surgical (ISRG.O) 3.53 15 2.91
7/19 BMO Q2 2012 KeyCorp (KEY) 0.18 28 0.25
7/19 BMO Q2 2012 Southwest Airlines (LUV) 0.32 17 0.15
7/19 BMO Q2 2012 摩根士丹利(Morgan Stanley) (MS) 0.40 20 -0.38
7/19 AMC Q4 2012 微软(Microsoft) (MSFT.O) 0.62 25 0.69
7/19 Q2 2012 Nucor Corp. (NUE) 0.48 19 0.94
7/19 AMC Q2 2012 People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT.O) 0.19 18 0.15
7/19 BMO Q2 2012 菲利普莫里斯(Philip Morris) (PM) 1.34 12 1.34
7/19 BMO Q2 2012 PPG Industries (PPG) 2.36 17 2.12
7/19 BMO Q2 2012 Sherwin-Williams (SHW) 2.12 17 1.66
7/19 BMO Q2 2012 Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 1.20 3 1.14
7/19 AMC Q2 2012 SanDisk Corp. SNDK.O 0.19 22 1.14
7/19 BMO Q2 2012 Safeway Inc. SWY 0.49 18 0.41
7/19 Q2 2012 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 1.42 26 -0.91
7/19 BMO Q2 2012 德事隆(Textron Inc.) (TXT) 0.44 15 0.29
7/19 BMO Q2 2012 UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 1.19 21 1.16
7/19 BMO Q2 2012 Union Pacific (UNP) 1.96 26 1.59
7/19 BMO Q2 2012 VF CORP (VFC) 0.95 20 1.17
7/19 Q2 2012 Verizon (VZ) 0.64 32 0.57
7/20 Q2 2012 American Electric Power (AEP) 0.71 9 0.73
7/20 BMO Q2 2012 Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI) 0.77 26 0.93
7/20 BMO Q2 2012 First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) -0.49 23 0.08
7/20 Q2 2012 通用电气(奇异,GE) (GE) 0.37 12 0.34
7/20 11:00 Q2 2012 Ingersoll-Rand Co. Ltd. (IR) 0.91 22 0.88
7/20 BMO Q2 2012 斯伦贝谢(Schlumberger) (SLB) 1.00 28 0.87