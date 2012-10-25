版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 22:46 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Zhaikmunai proposed notes (P)B2

Oct 25 Zhaikmunai International B.V.: * Moody's assigns (p)b2 rating to zhaikmunai's proposed notes; stable outlook * Rpt-moody's assigns (p)b2 rating to zhaikmunai's proposed notes; stable

outlook

