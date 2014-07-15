BRIEF-Zhejiang Jingu signs contract to supply tires to Shanghai General Motors

BRIEF-Citizens & Northern qtrly earnings per share $0.28
* Citizens & Northern Corp - Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.26per share
July 15 Zhejiang Jingu Co Ltd
* Says signs contract to supply tires to Shanghai General Motors for six years
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yl1epG
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Agreement to deploy co's SIAscopy skin imaging technology in health, wellness clinics, mobile testing units operated by HCBV in Netherlands
* Ocwen Financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau