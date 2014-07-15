版本:
2014年 7月 15日

BRIEF-Zhejiang Jingu signs contract to supply tires to Shanghai General Motors

July 15 Zhejiang Jingu Co Ltd

* Says signs contract to supply tires to Shanghai General Motors for six years

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yl1epG

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
