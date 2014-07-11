版本:
BRIEF-Zhejiang Hisun Pharma to dispose shares of U.S.-based Sagent Pharma

July 11 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to dispose 293,100 shares of Sagent Pharma

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1s1OJ1I

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
