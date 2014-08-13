版本:
2014年 8月 13日

BRIEF-Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng's unit signs agreements to invest in two Israeli firms

Aug 13 Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng Group Co Ltd

* Says unit signs agreement to invest $5 million in Israel's Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says unit signs agreement to invest $6 million in Israel's pharma firm Integra holdings ltd

