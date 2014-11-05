版本:
2014年 11月 5日

BRIEF-Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng to subscribe to Oramed, Integra's shares

Nov 5 Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng Group

* Says to invest $5 million in Oramed Pharma by subscribing its shares

* Says to invest $3 million in Israel's Integra holdings by subscribing its shares

