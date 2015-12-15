版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 15日 星期二 08:42 BJT

S.Korea property firm raises $32 mln from Goldman-led group

SEOUL Dec 15 South Korean property listing platform Zigbang Co Ltd said on Tuesday it has raised 38 billion won ($32 million) in funding from a consortium of investors led by Goldman Sachs.

Zigbang, which connects real estate agents and renters using a mobile-based platform, said in a statement that the funds will be used for the development and expansion of its nationwide services.

($1 = 1,182.0000 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐