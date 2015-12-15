S.Korea property firm raises $32 mln from Goldman-led group

UK's BT to raise broadband prices in April
LONDON, Jan 20 Britain's biggest telecoms group BT will raise its broadband prices by an inflation-busting 5 or 6 percent in April, as well as charge more for calls and some of its TV packages.
SEOUL Dec 15 South Korean property listing platform Zigbang Co Ltd said on Tuesday it has raised 38 billion won ($32 million) in funding from a consortium of investors led by Goldman Sachs.
Zigbang, which connects real estate agents and renters using a mobile-based platform, said in a statement that the funds will be used for the development and expansion of its nationwide services.
($1 = 1,182.0000 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)
LONDON, Jan 20 Britain's biggest telecoms group BT will raise its broadband prices by an inflation-busting 5 or 6 percent in April, as well as charge more for calls and some of its TV packages.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Almost a third of the $875 billion leveraged loan market has taken advantage of huge demand for floating-rate assets to cut pricing on existing debt over the last year, shaving interest payments by millions of dollars, and the floodgates are still wide open, lenders said.
* Expects cameron margins to start improving sequentially from Q1 to Q2 - conf call