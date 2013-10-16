版本:
BRIEF-Ziggo - preliminary offer from Liberty Global inadequate

AMSTERDAM Oct 16 Ziggo NV : * Says received a preliminary offer proposal from liberty global but was

inadequate * Says there is no certainty that Ziggo will receive any revised offer
