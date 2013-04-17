Dutch cable group Ziggo steps up efforts to keep customers

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS, April 17 Dutch cable group Ziggo said it would step up efforts in the second quarter to retain customers after losing 4 percent of television subscribers in the first three months of 2013.
The group, which competes with Dutch telecoms group KPN as well as Liberty Global's UPC, repeated its outlook for 2013 core profit to increase by between 2.5 and 3.5 percent.
In the first quarter, adjusted core profit (EBITDA) rose 3 percent to 222.6 million euros ($292.28 million), just above the 219.7 million expected in Starmine consensus of five analysts.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.