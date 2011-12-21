EU clears HBO, Ziggo Dutch pay-TV joint venture

BRUSSELS Dec 21 HBO Sub, a subsidiary of U.S. cable network HBO, and Dutch cable company Ziggo HBO Netherland won EU approval on Wednesday to set up a Dutch pay-TV services joint venture.

The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said the deal would not lead to any competition issues.

"On the contrary, the proposed transaction will increase competition in the acquisition of pay-TV content and in the wholesale of pay-TV channels in the Netherlands," it said in a statement.

HBO is owned by U.S. media company Time Warner.