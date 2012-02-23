Liberty Global mulls bid for Ziggo - paper

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 3
March 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
AMSTERDAM Feb 23 U.S. cable group Liberty Global is considering a bid for Dutch cable firm Ziggo, estimated to be worth 8 billion euros ($10.6 billion) and which is planning a stock listing, Dutch daily De Telegraaf reported on Thursday without citing sources.
Liberty Global, which owns Dutch cable firm UPC and is led by billionaire John Malone, is the only company which could buy Ziggo, which is too expensive for strategic buyers because of its advanced network, the paper said.
Liberty Global in the Netherlands and UPC were not available to comment. Ziggo declined to comment.
Malone has been building and buying cable assets across some of Europe's smaller economies.
On Tuesday, De Telegraaf reported, citing unnamed sources, that Ziggo could be listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange by the end of March.
Analyst Tim Poulous of research firm Telecompaper values Ziggo at 8 billion euros, the paper said on Thursday.
March 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Tens of millions of dollars in royalties and signing bonuses that Glencore told an independent transparency board it had paid to Congo's state mining company actually went to a business controlled by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, advocacy group Global Witness said in a report on Friday. * SKY/TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX: Jam
TOKYO, March 3 Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, the world's largest pension fund, posted its the best quarterly gain on record thanks to a rally in the country's stock market.