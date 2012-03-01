Ziggo not in talks with UPC's Liberty Global - CEO

AMSTERDAM, March 1 Dutch cable company
Ziggo is not in talks with U.S. group Liberty Global
, Ziggo's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bernard
Dijkhuizen told a Dutch paper in a report published on Thursday.
His comments come a day after Ziggo said it was preparing
for a listing on the Amsterdam stock exchange and follow months
of speculation in the Dutch press that Liberty, which operates
UPC in the in Netherlands, is considering a bid for Ziggo.
Het Financieele Dagblad said Dijkhuizen said his group was
not in parallel talks with UPC.
"This is not a two-track strategy, we don't need a merger to
be successful," the paper quoted him as saying.
Liberty Global's CEO Mike Fries said on Feb. 23 after the
firm reported results that he would considering expanding in the
Netherlands if an opportunity arose.