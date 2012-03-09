Ziggo IPO to raise up to 745 mln euros

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
AMSTERDAM, March 9 Dutch cable company Ziggo on Friday set an indicative price range of 16.50 to 18.50 euro per share for its initial public offering (IPO) in a deal that could raise up to 745 million euros.
Ziggo said its listing and sale of shares to institutional and retail investors would be the largest European IPO to be launched in almost a year and the largest in the Netherlands since 2009.
It said the offering, representing a total 20.1 percent stake, is valued at 664 million euros to 745 million euros on the basis of the indicative price range and assuming that the over-allotment option is exercised.
Ziggo's owners, private equity firms Cinven and Warburg Pincus, are selling a part of their stake in the cable company.
The offer and subscription period starts on Friday and is expected to close on March 20.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.