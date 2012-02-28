Dutch cable group Ziggo to launch $1.1 bln IPO -IFR

* Company to trial shorter two-week IPO process - IFR
* Could be first major European IPO since mid-2011
LONDON Feb 28 Dutch cable company Ziggo
will launch an up to 800 million euro ($1.1 billion)
initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication, reported.
Europe has seen a drought in IPO activity since the middle
of last year as companies put their listing plans on ice during
a period of market volatility brought on by the euro zone debt
crisis.
European listings usually take around a month from launch to
completion, leaving them at the mercy of a sudden change in
market sentiment. Ziggo is trying a shorter process more akin to
that used in the U.S., where the IPO market has remained
relatively healthy.
Ziggo, whose private equity owners Cinven and
Warburg Pincus delayed plans to list last year due to
choppy markets, will spend around a week marketing its offering
of existing shares, IFR said on Tuesday, followed by a week of
bookbuilding.
The private equity firms are aiming to raise 600 million to
800 million euros from the sale of 15 to 20 percent of the
company, expected to price around March 14, IFR said.
It would be the second major IPO to kick off this month,
after Swiss-based DKSH, which helps companies market and
distribute their goods in Asia, began marketing a planned
listing last week.
DKSH is following the traditional four-week timetable
however, meaning Ziggo is expected to be completed first.
Last week U.S. cable group Liberty Global, which
has been touted as a potential buyer of Ziggo, said it would
consider expanding in the Netherlands if the opportunity arose
but it understood that Ziggo planned to IPO.
"No decision has been made on an IPO, but the company will
make sure it is prepared should that decision be made," Ziggo
spokesman Martijn Jonker told Reuters on Tuesday.
J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are joint global coordinators
on the offering, and joint bookrunners along with Deutsche Bank
and UBS. ABN AMRO, HSBC, Nomura and Societe Generale are acting
as co-lead managers.