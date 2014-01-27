版本:
2014年 1月 27日

Liberty to take over Dutch cable group Ziggo

BRUSSELS Jan 27 U.S. cable group Liberty Global has agreed to buy Dutch operator Ziggo in a cash and share deal valuing the acquired business at 10 billion euros ($13.7 billion).

Ziggo, which in October rejected an earlier offer from Liberty as too low, said in a joint statement that the current offer impiled a price of 34.53 euros per share compared with Friday's close of 33.25 euros.

The U.S. company already owns 28.5 percent of Ziggo.
