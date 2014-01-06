Liberty in final talks to buy Dutch cable group Ziggo - Bloomberg

BRUSSELS Jan 6 U.S.-listed cable telecoms group
Liberty Global is finalising talks with Dutch operator
Ziggo about a takeover offer, according to a media
report.
Liberty, which is Europe's largest cable operator and
already owns 28.5 percent of Ziggo, has been driving
consolidation of the fragmented European cable market.
The two companies could announce a deal as early as
mid-January, although details such as who will head Ziggo are
still to be discussed, Bloomberg said, citing sources.
If the firms strike a deal, the future of former Deutsche
Telekom Chief Executive Rene Obermann - who started
his stint as CEO of Ziggo last week - is uncertain, Bloomberg
said.
Liberty Global and Ziggo declined to comment on the report.
Ziggo's shares rose as much as 2.7 percent on Monday,
following the report, having made a slow start to the new year
in the first few sessions of 2014.
Ziggo said in December no decision had yet been made about a
full takeover offer. It rejected an approach from Liberty -
controlled by U.S. tycoon John Malone - in October as too low.
Analysts have said Ziggo could be worth as much as 37 euros
per share, based on 32 euros for the company and 5 euros which
Liberty could gain in cost savings, as the U.S.-listed group
already owns Dutch peer UPC. Shares were trading at 33.45 euros
at 1200 GMT.