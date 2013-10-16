版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 16日 星期三 20:44 BJT

Ziggo says Liberty made takeover offer, but was inadequate

BRUSSELS Oct 16 Dutch cable firm Ziggo said on Wednesday it had received a takeover offer from U.S. cable group Liberty Global, but that it considered the offer inadequate.

It added that there was no certainty that Ziggo would receive any revised offer.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐