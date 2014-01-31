Dutch regulator keen to review Liberty's Ziggo deal

BRUSSELS Jan 31 Dutch competition regulator ACM
intends to ask to review Liberty Global's proposed
purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo itself rather
than leave it to the European Commission.
A competition review may arise from the U.S. cable group's
purchase because it also owns Ziggo's Dutch peer UPC.
"It is fair to assume that we will send the Commission a
request that we want the case," a spokesman for the Dutch
watchdog said.
The case echoes a request by the German regulator to review
Telefonica's proposed 8.6 billion euro ($11.7 billion)
bid for KPN's German unit E-Plus, which the Commission
rejected.
Analysts believe that the European regulator will also be
likely to take on the Ziggo case.
"Liberty also owns Telenet in Belgium, and the
European regulator has been very keen to look at telecoms from a
European perspective," said analyst Jos Versteeg at Dutch
private bank Theodoor Gilissen.