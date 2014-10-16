Ziggo posts strong internet user growth in third quarter

BRIEF-Takeda announces FDA accelerated approval of ALUNBRIG
* Takeda announces FDA accelerated approval of ALUNBRIG(brigatinib)
BRUSSELS Oct 16 Dutch cable operator Ziggo said its core profit rose by 3.4 percent in the third quarter as the company managed to sell more high margin products such as internet access.
The group, which on Friday received EU clearance to be bought by U.S. cable group Liberty Global, said broadband internet subscribers grew by 6.2 percent from the same period last year.
Overall, the group made an adjusted core profit of 228 million euros ($292.25 million) in the third quarter, a 3.4 percent increase year on year.
Ziggo repeated its 2014 guidance for adjusted core profit to be unchanged from last year's.
(1 US dollar = 0.7802 euro) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
WASHINGTON, April 28 A five-year-old U.S.-South Korean trade deal could be improved to increase access for American vehicles and deter currency manipulation, but changes will not necessarily shrink the U.S. trade deficit with the Asian export powerhouse.
* NRG Energy Inc says all 13 directors nominated by company were elected and each received affirmative vote of majority of votes cast at Annual Meeting Source text (http://bit.ly/2qfpqyW) Further company coverage: