Ziggo owners raise 915.8 mln euros in share placement

AMSTERDAM Oct 25 Dutch cable company Ziggo said its majority private equity owners have sold about 18.5 percent of the firm, or 37 million shares, at 24.75 euros per share for a total of 915.8 million euros ($1.2 billion).

Cinven, Warburg Pincus and other co-investors are reducing their stake in Ziggo, which listed in March on the Amsterdam exchange at an initial public offering price of 18.50 euros.

