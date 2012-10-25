Ziggo owners raise 915.8 mln euros in share placement

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 3
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
AMSTERDAM Oct 25 Dutch cable company Ziggo said its majority private equity owners have sold about 18.5 percent of the firm, or 37 million shares, at 24.75 euros per share for a total of 915.8 million euros ($1.2 billion).
Cinven, Warburg Pincus and other co-investors are reducing their stake in Ziggo, which listed in March on the Amsterdam exchange at an initial public offering price of 18.50 euros.
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: