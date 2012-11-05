Zillow's 4th-quarter revenue forecast misses Street, shares fall

BRIEF-Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
Nov 5 Real estate website Zillow Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates, sending its shares down 23 percent in after-market trading.
The company, which provides housing price appraisals called "Zestimates," expects fourth-quarter revenue of $30 million to $31 million. Analysts were looking for revenue of $32.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Zillow reported a net income of $2.3 million, or 7 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $570,000, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company also said it would buy mortgage technology company Mortech Inc for $12 million in cash.
* Pandora falls as much as 8 pct after Liberty Media CEO reportedly says Pandora's valuation doesn't make sense but it's interesting at right price- CNBC
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 Bayer said on Tuesday it was reducing its stake in separately listed chemicals subsidiary Covestro in an accelerated bookbuilding process as it seeks to secure funding for the $66 billion takeover of seeds maker Monsanto.