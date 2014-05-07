Zillow posts bigger loss as it spends more on advertising

May 7 Zillow Inc posted a bigger quarterly loss as the real estate website operator spent more on advertising to attract more people to its site.

Zillow's net loss widened to $6.3 million, or 16 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $3.7 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 70 percent to $66.2 million.

Zillow said in February that it would forego some profitability in the near-term to boost market share. (Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)