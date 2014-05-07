Zillow posts bigger loss as it spends more on advertising

BRIEF-OCEAN BIO-CHEM SAYS Q1 SALES ROSE 24 PCT TO $8.4 MLN
* OCEAN BIO-CHEM, INC. REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER- NET SALES
May 7 Zillow Inc posted a bigger quarterly loss as the real estate website operator spent more on advertising to attract more people to its site.
Zillow's net loss widened to $6.3 million, or 16 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $3.7 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue jumped 70 percent to $66.2 million.
Zillow said in February that it would forego some profitability in the near-term to boost market share. (Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
LONDON, April 24 MSCI's gauge of global stocks hit an all-time high on Monday as abating political risk after a market-friendly outcome to the first round of the French presidential election stoked a risk-on rally.
NEW YORK, April 24 The lawyer representing Dr. David Dao, who was dragged from a United Airlines plane, said he will also represent a woman whose clash with an American Airlines flight attendant went viral over the weekend.