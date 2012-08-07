版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 8日

Zillow's quarterly profit falls

Aug 7 Zillow Inc's quarterly profit fell modestly as the real estate website accounted for costs related to its acquisition of software start-up RentJuice Corp in May.

Net income fell to $1.3 million, or 4 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $1.6 million, a year earlier.

