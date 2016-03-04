UPDATE 2-Zimbabwe's Mugabe says gov't will take over all diamond operations

(Adds comments from lawyer, analyst)
HARARE, March 3 Zimbabwe's President Robert
Mugabe said on Thursday that his government would take
possession of all diamond operations because existing miners had
robbed the country of its wealth.
Mugabe's comments came a week after the ministry of mines
ordered all mining companies to halt work and leave the Marange
fields, saying they had not renewed their licences. At the time
it denied it was seizing the mines.
"The state will now own all the diamonds in the country,"
Mugabe said during a two-hour interview with state broadcaster
ZBC TV.
"Companies that have been mining diamonds have robbed us of
our wealth. That is why we have now said the state must have a
monopoly," Mugabe said.
The largest diamond mine in Marange, Mbada Diamonds, on
Monday sued the government at the High Court and was allowed to
take control of its mining assets.
Chinese-run Anjin Investments also challenged the government
ban at the same court on Wednesday, according to a court
application seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Mugabe said he had told Chinese President Xi Xinping during
his visit to Zimbabwe last December that his government was not
getting much from Chinese-owned mining companies.
"I suspect this won't really have broad implications across
the industry because Zimbabwe is a known, risky jurisdiction to
operate in," said John Turner, head of the mining group at law
firm Fasken Martineau, which does a considerable amount of work
with miners in Africa.
"In the last several years, though, a number of people have
been saying it is time to get back into Zimbabwe because things
will change and get better, so to the extent that private firms
were looking at Zimbabwe thinking they were ahead of the curve,
this may give them pause for thought," said Turner, who has
worked on some major asset expropriation cases in Africa.
Zimbabwe was the eighth largest diamond producer in the
world with 4.7 million carats in 2014, according to industry
group Kimberly Process.
However, independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky said
Zimbabwe's significance in the global diamond industry has been
waning.
In 2013, Marange production accounted for over 10 percent of
global supply, but with easily reachable material having already
been tapped and firms there unwilling to commit funds for
further exploration, Zimbabwe is expected to account for less
than 3 percent of global supply this year, said Zimnisky.
