Zimbabwe's Econet asks suppliers to slash prices, cuts salaries

HARARE, July 7 Zimbabwe's largest mobile telephony company Econet Wireless on Tuesday asked its local and foreign suppliers to slash prices by at least 15 percent and announced pay cuts as an economic slowdown catches up with one of the fastest growing sectors.

The telecommunications sector has rapidly grown since 2009, with the mobile phone penetration rate rising from less than 30 percent to more than 106 percent now.

Econet, the second largest company on the local stock exchange, has more than 9 million users but it said a 40 percent price reduction by the state telecoms regulator on phone calls early this year was affecting viability in the industry.

"Any supplier who sells goods or services to Econet Wireless Zimbabwe must cut prices by at least 15 percent or will be blacklisted as a supplier with effect from the end of July," Econet said in a statement.

Econet said it had reduced expenditure for the current financial year by 25 percent, adding that its workers had agreed to a 20 percent haircut on salaries.

The government says the economy is expected to flatline this year due to low global commodity prices which will impact mining production, low foreign investment and company closures as a result of power shortages and expensive finance.

Econet in May announced an 11 percent decline in voice call revenue for the 2014-15 financial year ending in February to $477 million and said "all the manifestations of deflation are now fully evident" in Zimbabwe's economy.

On Monday, the smallest mobile operator, Telecel Zimbabwe, a unit of telecoms group Vimpelcom, told workers in a notice seen by Reuters that it was enforcing salary cuts to reduce its wage bill just like Econet.

Workers were given several options, including an immediate 20 percent slashing of salaries and benefits. Workers can opt to be paid 70 percent of salaries with the remainder paid at end of December 2016, or work four days a week.

Telecel Chief Executive Angeline Vere could not be reached for comment on Tuesday. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Clelia Oziel)