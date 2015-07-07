Zimbabwe's Econet asks suppliers to slash prices, cuts salaries

HARARE, July 7 Zimbabwe's largest mobile
telephony company Econet Wireless on Tuesday asked its
local and foreign suppliers to slash prices by at least 15
percent and announced pay cuts as an economic slowdown catches
up with one of the fastest growing sectors.
The telecommunications sector has rapidly grown since 2009,
with the mobile phone penetration rate rising from less than 30
percent to more than 106 percent now.
Econet, the second largest company on the local stock
exchange, has more than 9 million users but it said a 40 percent
price reduction by the state telecoms regulator on phone calls
early this year was affecting viability in the industry.
"Any supplier who sells goods or services to Econet Wireless
Zimbabwe must cut prices by at least 15 percent or will be
blacklisted as a supplier with effect from the end of July,"
Econet said in a statement.
Econet said it had reduced expenditure for the current
financial year by 25 percent, adding that its workers had agreed
to a 20 percent haircut on salaries.
The government says the economy is expected to flatline this
year due to low global commodity prices which will impact mining
production, low foreign investment and company closures as a
result of power shortages and expensive finance.
Econet in May announced an 11 percent decline in voice call
revenue for the 2014-15 financial year ending in February to
$477 million and said "all the manifestations of deflation are
now fully evident" in Zimbabwe's economy.
On Monday, the smallest mobile operator, Telecel Zimbabwe, a
unit of telecoms group Vimpelcom, told workers in a
notice seen by Reuters that it was enforcing salary cuts to
reduce its wage bill just like Econet.
Workers were given several options, including an immediate
20 percent slashing of salaries and benefits. Workers can opt to
be paid 70 percent of salaries with the remainder paid at end of
December 2016, or work four days a week.
Telecel Chief Executive Angeline Vere could not be reached
for comment on Tuesday.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Clelia Oziel)