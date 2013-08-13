Zimbabwe's Mugabe plans "final phase" of black ownership plan

* "Indigenisation" strategy targets foreign mines, banks
* Mugabe rejects criticism of his disputed re-election
* Praises armed forces as "reliable pillar" of his rule
By Cris Chinaka
HARARE, Aug 13 Zimbabwe's President Robert
Mugabe said on Tuesday he saw his victory in last month's
election as a mandate for "total" application of policies
forcing foreign-owned firms to sell majority stakes to local
investors.
Addressing a Defence Forces Day rally, Africa's oldest
leader at 89, maintained a belligerent defence of his
re-election on July 31, which is being challenged in court as
fraudulent by his main political rival, Morgan Tsvangirai.
Rejecting this challenge along with questions by Western
governments about the election's credibility, Mugabe said his
new five-year term extending his 33 years in power gave him the
chance to enact what he called the last chapter of a fiercely
nationalist economic strategy.
His so-called "indigenisation" policy seeks to redistribute
wealth by forcing foreign-owned firms to sell at least 51
percent to black Zimbabweans.
The local operations of the world's two largest platinum
producers, Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum
Holdings , have already been targeted by this
policy, and foreign-owned banks are also seen as likely targets.
London-based Standard Chartered and Barclays
are among the banks in Zimbabwe.
"Now that the people of Zimbabwe have granted us a
resounding mandate in the governance of the country, we will do
everything in our power to ensure that our objective of total
indigenisation, empowerment, development and employment is
realised," Mugabe told the rally of both civilians and soldiers.
"This is our final phase of implementing the ideals of the
liberation struggle," he added, without offering more details.
His pledge of more forceful application of a nationalist
agenda offered little comfort to foreign investors, who have
been hoping Zimbabwe can build on a fragile economic recovery
seen under a unity government since 2009 made up of Mugabe's
ZANU-PF party and Tsvangirai's Movement for Democratic Change.
The MDC filed a legal challenge on Friday in the
Constitutional Court, calling for a re-run of the election on
the grounds it was riddled with fraud and irregularities.
Zimbabwe's constitution says the top court must rule within
14 days. Analysts predict the MDC challenge is unlikely to
prosper because they say Mugabe's ZANU-PF party dominates the
judiciary and state institutions.
Tsvangirai and his party boycotted the Defence Forces Day
ceremony, just as they had a Heroes Day celebration led by
Mugabe on Monday in which he bluntly told critics of his
re-election to "go hang".
MILITARY "PILLAR"
In his speech, Mugabe praised Zimbabwe's armed forces as a
"reliable pillar" of his government, which he said was making
efforts to improve military wages and living conditions.
He accused Tsvangirai, who prior to the election was his
prime minister in the fractious unity government, of working
with former colonial power Britain by calling for reforms of the
armed forces.
Tsvangirai had accused the pro-Mugabe security forces of
showing bias and intimidation against him and his party, making
a fair election impossible.
Mugabe said it was "surprising that some misguided fellow
countrymen at the behest of their Western allies blatantly
disregard the good work done by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces in
maintaining peace and tranquillity in the country."
"They disguise this by demanding what they call security
sector reform, when it is obvious the enemy's real ploy is to
dilute the efficiency of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces," he added.
Pointing to multiple flaws in the July 31 vote cited by
domestic observers, Western governments - especially the United
States - have questioned the credibility of the election outcome
and are considering whether to prolong sanctions against Mugabe.
But Mugabe is drawing comfort from African election
observers who endorsed the elections as largely free and orderly
and have urged Zimbabweans to move on peacefully. Western
observers were barred from observing the vote.