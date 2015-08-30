Zimbabwe relaxes empowerment law to boost investment-govt paper

HARARE Aug 30 Zimbabwe, suffering from economic
recession and lack of foreign investment, is relaxing a black
economic empowerment law forcing foreign-owned firms to sell
majority shares to locals in a bid to attract investment, a
cabinet minister said on Sunday.
Signalling a shift in policy, Christopher Mushohwe, minister
for youth, indigenisation and economic empowerment, said the law
would only be mandatory in the mining sector, which generates
half of Zimbabwe's export earnings and contributes about 17
percent of GDP.
Foreign investors in other sectors would be able to
negotiate with the government what proportion of their
businesses they could sell to locals, he said.
"The only area where we do not entertain negotiations is
mining, because as indigenous Zimbabweans, our contribution is
the (mineral) resource," Mushohwe told the state-owned weekly
Sunday Mail.
"In other sectors, proposals are considered case by case. We
are saying to the investors, if you come, your investment is
safe, but we encourage you to partner locals," he added.
The southern African country is struggling to recover from a
catastrophic recession that was marked by billion percent
hyperinflation and widespread food shortages.
Foreign investors say the Indigenisation and Economic
Empowerment Act signed into law in 2008 requiring foreign-owned
firms to sell at least 51 percent shares to locals, is the
biggest obstacle to investing in the mineral-rich country.
President Robert Mugabe has defended the law, saying it aims
to redress colonial-era imbalances.
Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum
Holdings are the two largest mining companies operating
in Zimbabwe and have previously expressed reservations with
complying with the empowerment law.
Zimbabwe has the second largest reserves of platinum and
chrome, but has lagged behind neighbours like Mozambique and
Zambia in attracting foreign investment largely due to Mugabe's
economic empowerment drive and high political risk.
Outside mining, foreign investors are interested in
Zimbabwe's manufacturing and tourism sectors and infrastructure
projects like power generation, but are often discouraged by the
indigenisation law and red tape.
Zimbabwe has halved this year's growth target to 1.5 percent
while labour unions say more than 20,000 workers have lost their
jobs in the last month as firms close due to power shortages,
high cost of capital and competition from cheaper imports.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Clelia Oziel)