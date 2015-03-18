版本:
Zimbabwe's Hwange Colliery, Glencore agree 6-month coke deal

HARARE, March 18 Zimbabwe coal producer Hwange Colliery said on Wednesday the company had signed an agreement to sell coke and coke products to global miner Glencore on a six-month trial period.

Hwange, in which Zimbabwe's government is the biggest shareholder with 37 percent shares, is the nation's second largest coal producer and supplies coke to national electricity company ZESA. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)
