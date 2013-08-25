UPDATE 2-Zimbabwe's Mugabe threatens British, U.S. firms over Western sanctions

* "You hit me, I hit you," Mugabe warns critics in West
* Says UK, U.S. companies could face "tit-for-tat" action
* Mugabe, 89, and ZANU-PF party are sanctions targets
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
HARARE, Aug 25 Zimbabwean President Robert
Mugabe threatened "tit-for-tat" retaliation against companies
from Britain and the United States on Sunday if the Western
nations persisted in pressuring his government with sanctions
and what he called "harassment".
Mugabe's latest verbal broadside against his main Western
critics followed their questioning of his re-election in a July
31 vote that his rival Morgan Tsvangirai denounced as a "coup by
ballot" which he said involved widespread vote-rigging.
Mugabe, who at 89 is Africa's oldest leader, has rejected
the fraud allegations and was sworn in on Thursday for a new
five-year term in the southern African nation that he has ruled
since its independence from Britain in 1980.
"They should not continue to harass us, the British and
Americans," he told supporters at the funeral of an air force
officer.
"We have not done anything to their companies here, the
British have several companies in this country, and we have not
imposed any controls, any sanctions against them, but time will
come when we will say well, tit-for-tat, you hit me I hit you."
British companies in Zimbabwe include banking groups
Standard Chartered Plc and Barclays Plc. These
are already the target of a so-called "indigenisation" policy
that requires they cede a majority stake to black Zimbabweans.
The policy has also been applied to foreign mining houses in
the mineral-rich country including those owned by South African
companies such as Impala Platinum.
The United States has a far more limited corporate presence
in Zimbabwe than Britain.
TARGETED SANCTIONS
Mugabe and prominent members of his ZANU-PF party, which won
a two-thirds majority in the July 31 election, are the targets
of financial and travel sanctions imposed by the United States
and the European Union. These were applied by Washington and
Brussels to punish alleged election-rigging and abuses of power.
The European Union in March eased most sanctions against
Zimbabwe after the country's voters approved a new constitution
which paved the way for July's poll, but kept Mugabe and nine of
his closest associates on the list.
It will review relations with Zimbabwe because of its
"serious concerns" about the election, EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton said on Thursday. Its verdict on the vote will
be crucial to a decision on whether it continues to ease
sanctions..
Britain said last week Mugabe's re-election could not be
deemed credible without an independent investigation into
allegations of voting irregularities.
U.S. officials also said the July 31 election was flawed and
Washington had no plans to loosen sanctions until there were
signs of change in the country.
In contrast, observers from the regional 15-nation Southern
African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union
broadly endorsed the vote as free and peaceful, and called on
all parties to accept its results.
Mugabe still enjoys support in Africa for his role in the
liberation guerrilla war that helped end white-minority rule in
what was formerly Rhodesia, and led to its independence.
He frequently accuses his critics of racism and of wanting
to recolonise Zimbabwe. "They think, we the blacks are inferior,
they are superior. But in Zimbabwe we will never accept that a
white man, merely because he is white is superior, no. We will
chase them away," Mugabe said about Western powers on Sunday.