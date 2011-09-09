Zimbabwe still in mine talks mine on ownership plans-media

HARARE, Sept 9 Zimbabwe is in talks with mining firms that have requested more time to table their plans to transfer majority ownership in their local operations to black investors in the country, the state-run Herald newspaper said on Friday.

Firms such as Impala Platinum's local unit Zimplats have asked for an extension of the deadline to submit empowerment plans.

"Our teams are now working with some mining companies that have asked for more time to work on their new proposals and we will keep the public updated on the developments," Empowerment Minister Saviour Kasukuwere told the Herald, which is regarded as a government mouth piece. (Reporting by Nelson Banya, editing by Ed Stoddard)