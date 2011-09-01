Zimbabwe empowerment law on mining "flexible"-minister

PERTH, Sept 1 Zimbabwe's empowerment law, which
requires foreign miners to transfer 51 percent equity stakes in
local entities to black investors is "flexible" and does not aim
to seize or nationalise assets, a government official said
Thursday.
"It is a flexible law and investors are given time to
comply. It's not about seizure of assets, it's not about
expropriation," Zimbabwe's minister of economic planning and
investment promotion Tapiwa Mashakada said at an industry
conference in Perth, Australia.
In August 2011, several foreign mining firms, including
Zimplats a unit of Impala Platinum, the Mimosa platinum
mine owned by Aquarius , Rio Tinto's Murowa
diamond mine and Caledonia's Blanket gold mine,
received letters directing them to submit fresh empowerment
plans within 14 days or risk losing operating licences.
