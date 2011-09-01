Zimbabwe empowerment law on mining "flexible"-minister

PERTH, Sept 1 Zimbabwe's empowerment law, which requires foreign miners to transfer 51 percent equity stakes in local entities to black investors is "flexible" and does not aim to seize or nationalise assets, a government official said Thursday.

"It is a flexible law and investors are given time to comply. It's not about seizure of assets, it's not about expropriation," Zimbabwe's minister of economic planning and investment promotion Tapiwa Mashakada said at an industry conference in Perth, Australia.

In August 2011, several foreign mining firms, including Zimplats a unit of Impala Platinum, the Mimosa platinum mine owned by Aquarius , Rio Tinto's Murowa diamond mine and Caledonia's Blanket gold mine, received letters directing them to submit fresh empowerment plans within 14 days or risk losing operating licences.

