UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe empowerment law on mining "flexible"-minister

* Zimbabwe not seeking to seize or nationalise assets
* Some exemptions to law have been granted
(Adds details)
PERTH, Sept 1 Zimbabwe's empowerment law, which
requires foreign miners to transfer 51 percent equity stakes in
local entities to black investors, is "flexible" and does not
aim to seize or nationalise assets, a government official said
Thursday.
The Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act, signed in
2008, has been driven by President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF
party, but has been criticised by Prime Minister Morgan
Tsvangirai, who shares power with Mugabe in a fragile coalition.
"It is a flexible law and investors are given time to
comply. It's not about seizure of assets, it's not about
expropriation," Zimbabwe's minister of economic planning and
investment promotion, Tapiwa Mashakada, said at an industry
conference in Perth, Australia.
Last month, several foreign mining firms, including Zimplats
a unit of Impala Platinum, and the Mimosa platinum mine
owned by Aquarius , Rio Tinto's Murowa diamond
mine and Caledonia's Blanket gold mine received letters
directing them to submit fresh empowerment plans within 14 days
or risk losing operating licences.
The local units of British banks Barclays and
Standard Chartered Bank and of British American Tobacco
were also given the two-week ultimatum.
Some of the letters were dated Aug. 17 and others Aug. 19,
and so the deadlines would hit on Wednesday or Friday this week.
Several such deadlines, however, have passed without incident.
Last week, the chief executive of Impala Platinum
(Implats) said its Zimbabwe operations would "limp along", but
that its operations would be hampered by the empowerment law.
Mashakada said the law may prove difficult for some miners,
but he said that some exemptions to the law have already been
made, pointing to Indian conglomerate Essar Group.
"For big mining firms, you may not be able to readily get a
partner who can take up the 51 percent. The 51 percent is not
going to be nationalised. It's not going to be expropriated,"
Mashakada said.
Essar agreed to buy 54 percent in the Zimbabwe Iron and
Steel Company (ZISCO) for $750 million, with the government
keeping 36 percent and 10 percent owned by minority
investors.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Miral Fahmy)