Zimbabwe proposes to withdraw unused gold mining claims

VICTORIA FALLS, Zimbabwe May 19 Large gold
mines in Zimbabwe could lose unused mining claims to the
government, which is seeking to increase the number of small
producers as part of its economic empowerment drive, a ministry
of mines draft policy paper showed on Friday.
Gold is Zimbabwe's third largest export earner after tobacco
and platinum. Small-scale miners have in the last four years
ramped up output to nearly half of total production in 2016 on
the back of financial and equipment support from the government.
A paper titled "Proposed Command Mining Initiatives"
distributed at an annual meeting of the Chamber of Mines in
Victoria Falls proposed to "implement the use it or lose it
policy on mining claims (for) large mines sitting on unused
mining claims."
The government planned "allocation of mining land from
reserved areas to small-scale miners" and to reduce fees paid by
mining companies and the time it takes to register a mine.
The paper did not specify which companies could lose mining
rights. Gold producers operating in Zimbabwe include Caledonia
Mining Corporation, Freda Rebecca, which is owned by
AIM-listed Asa Resources Group and unlisted London-based
Metallon Corporation.
Zimbabwe's total gold output was 22.7 tonnes in 2016,
according to national treasury figures, which has set a target
of 30 tonnes this year.
Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Khupikile
Mlambo told industry officials at the meeting that earnings from
mining jumped to $853 million between January and May 12, up
from $669 million in the same period last year.
Mlambo said gold exports had benefited from a 5 percent
export incentive that producers receive in the form of "bond
notes", a surrogate currency officially pegged at par with the
U.S dollar.
(Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Stoddard and
David Evans)